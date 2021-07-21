Megan Fox Quit Drinking After Getting Into 'Trouble' Over 'Belligerent' 2009 Golden Globes Incident!

Poured a few too many!

While reflecting on her most memorable fashion statements with Who What Wear on Friday, Megan Fox confessed to something a bit more serious than a fashion faux pas at the 2009 Golden Globes! It’s the moment that made her quit drinking!

Apparently it all stems from an incident in which she got “belligerent” because she was so “insecure” about her red carpet outfit.

Getting candid about the drunken evening, the Transformers star was surprised she even “allowed” herself to be styled in such a way, explaining:

“I hate wearing my hair back like this.”

On the hairstyle that went along with a gold Ralph Lauren gown she wore at the star-studded event (inset, above), Machine Gun Kelly’s girlfriend continued:

“I cannot believe I allowed this to happen. I have a huge, round forehead so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that.”

Already feeling insecure about her appearance, things apparently only got worse inside the venue when she was seated at a table with Blake Lively “and all three Jonas Brothers.” Yup, that would make us nervous too!

Conveniently, there were bottles of Moët champagne on the table to drink her worries away — and she did just that, recalling she “went through multiple glasses.” As should be expected, the booze only made her problems worse. The 35-year-old confessed:

“Now I don’t drink, and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s**t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I’m sure I got in a lot of trouble for what I said… I don’t remember why but I know that I did.”

We know why!

Speaking to Guliana Rancic at the 66th Golden Globes, Fox referred to herself as “a doppelgänger for Alan Alda” — yes, the M*A*S*H star ,who was at that time 73 years old. Worse, she also used a transphobic term to describe herself as a man. Yikes. And it was on TV and everything. 2009, right?

Admitting the obvious, the Jennifer’s Body actress even explained at the time:

“I’m so painfully insecure, like, I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed. … It’s my first time [here].”

The Tennessee native even brought her personal affairs to live television when she called out her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green for not attending the fancy shindig with her!

Claiming he didn’t “want to be [her] date” to the prestigious award ceremony, Megan ranted:

“He’s a man, he has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.”

Well, she definitely cared! Even if it was just the alcohol talking. FYI, the now-exes had been dating since 2004 at that point and were already engaged, but things were clearly rocky! While they married the next year, the co-parents of three officially split in 2020.

You can watch her full interview (below) if you’re curious to see just how “belligerent” she got on the carpet. TBH, it’s a cringe-worthy look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle lead’s past…

Hey, we’ve all had our moments!

And ch-ch-check out more of Fox’s reactions to her best and worst fashion choices (below)!

