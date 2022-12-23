Model Mom's Family Speaks Out After Her Sudden Passing: 'Absolutely Devastated'

Instagram influencer and OnlyFans creator Rachel Kaitlyn‘s family and friends are speaking out about her sudden, tragic death.

In case you didn’t hear, the social media star from Newcastle, UK suddenly passed away just days before her baby son Kyro‘s first Christmas. A GoFundMe set up by her friend Claire Robinson said:

“We are all so saddened with this devastating news how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl. Rachel sadly lost her battle with the pressures of this world. We are all so saddened with this devastating news, how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl and how she felt she had no other option [than] to no longer be here.”

Her cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but hearing she “lost her battle with the pressures of the world” is gut-wrenching…

Related: Rapper Big Scarr Dead At 22

On Monday, Rachel’s brother Connor Mee broke the news of his little sister’s passing in a Facebook post:

“As many of you know my little sister Rachel Mee passed away suddenly yesterday morning. As a family we are overwhelmed by everyone’s messages and support and there are far too many to reply too. We are absolutely devastated by her loss, she was a sister, aunt, niece & mum to her beautiful boy Kyro and will be missed by everyone who knew her.”

So, so sad.

You can see the full post (below):

The 25-year-old’s friends have been paying tribute to her as well, including MMA fighter Joshua Vogel, a former neighbor, who pledged to donate the fee from his next fight to a fund that supports Kyro. He posted to his Facebook page:

“I was Rachel’s and Connor’s neighbour for 13 years, we basically grew up together. I moved away but Rachel was still so pleasant to me and always greeted me and complimented my children and my girlfriend. If Connor doesn’t attend the show I will be handing him the money raised myself. There is also a just giving link people can kindly donate too. She was loved by so many people and a lot of people close to me who I also grew up with are supporting her family. You know who you are. I’ll dedicate February the 4th to Rachel Mee and her son Kyro. I am so sorry this happened to you Rachel I really am. I hope you have found your peace and your soul lives on forever. Wherever there is a human being there is an opportunity for kindness.”

Former Geordie Shore star Natalie Phillips also dedicated a post to her close friend, showing several photos of the two of them from nights gone by:

“Not convinced this is ever going to sink in. Rest peacefully my darling girl. What I wouldn’t do to take us back to these days. Sleep tight with your Mam and Dad. You have a lot of catching up to do sweetheart. I know how much they will have missed you. Love you loads rachel. Now and forever. Please hold your loved ones closer tonight.”

Just devastating. Our hearts continue to be with Rachel’s friends and loved ones. She was taken far too soon.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Rachel Kaitlyn]