50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Named In Diddy Lawsuit -- & The In Da Club Rapper Reacts!

Was 50 Cent’s ex employed as a sex worker for Diddy??

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, it was revealed that Daphne Joy, with whom the In Da Club rapper shares 11-year-old son Sire, was accused of being a sex worker for Diddy. Whoa…!!

Related: Creepy Footage Resurfaces Of Diddy Talking About ‘Crazy’ Weekend With 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber

As we’ve been following, the controversial music mogul was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in a $30 million lawsuit first filed last month. Now, between sex trafficking allegations and raids of his homes by the Department of Homeland Security, s**t is really hitting the fan. And the latest of all this is Daphne’s alleged connection.

In the court docs, the OnlyFans model was allegedly named as one of three women to whom Diddy paid a “monthly stipend” for sex work.

Yikes…

50 Cent has been throwing jabs at the I’ll Be Missing You rapper on social media since his homes were raided. And on Wednesday, he responded publicly to the news of his ex and baby momma being named in the suit. Alongside Instagram pics of him smoking a cigar in the rain, 50 wrote:

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL Yo this s**t is a movie.”

See (below):

DAMN!

FWIW, those are pretty serious allegations — and Daphne has yet to respond. But at least 50 is saying he didn’t know what was going on. If the lawsuit is right and it was even going on at all… Reactions?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via TheEllenShow & CBS/YouTube, & FayesVision/WENN]