50 Cent Claims Ex Daphne Joy Wanted A Second Child -- Until The Plan Failed & She Went To Diddy For Cash?!

It doesn’t appear as though the war of words between 50 Cent and Daphne Joy is going to stop anytime soon.

Of course, the exes share 12-year-old son Sire. But to hear 50 tell it now, back in the day the 37-year-old model supposedly wanted to have a second kid with him — until that plan failed, and she allegedly reached out to Diddy for cash.

That’s a big accusation, of course, because Daphne has already been named in Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones‘ lawsuit against Diddy regarding sex trafficking allegations. According to Lil Rod, the OnlyFans model was allegedly employed by the Bad Boy For Life rapper and music mogul as a sex worker. And ever since that claim came out, 50 Cent hasn’t given her a moment of peace.

As we reported early on Friday, Daphne just accused 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse during their time together. She also slammed him for supposedly not spending time with Sire despite the fact that the exes purposely lived very close to each other. Then, very late on Thursday night, 50 Cent hit back HARD!

In one Instagram post, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper wrote that Joy had “hopes” of having another baby with him and thus moved close by. But when that apparent plan failed, 50 claims his ex then reached out to Diddy. Alongside an old paparazzi picture of Diddy and Daphne walking along together, the In Da Club artist wrote:

“You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

In a second post, he dismissively derided Daphne as a “sex worker,” which he has ben doing quite a bit in recent days, and offered up a threat about seeing her in family court:

“It is what it is. see you in Family court, sex worker!”

Then, in a third post, he shaded her AGAIN while boasting about his money-making tour:

“Whistle while you work guys, that’s my theme for today. I made all this money and I’m practicing abstinence, I don’t want a little sex worker.”

It never ends!!

Joy has very vehemently denied the sex worker allegations that first popped up in Lil Rod’s lawsuit. But obviously, that hasn’t stopped 50 from talking a massive amount of s**t all the same. Thoughts, y’all? This sordid situation just keeps getting messier and messier…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

