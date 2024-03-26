Diddy Calls Raid On His Houses A 'Witch Hunt' Fueled By Media Conspiracy!

Hmm, where have we heard this before??

In case you hadn’t heard, Diddy was targeted in simultaneous raids Monday morning of his Beverly Hills and Miami mansions. This comes, of course, on the heels of horrible accusations against the music mogul. In her bombshell lawsuit, Diddy’s ex Cassie accused him of rape, decades of physical abuse, and even sex trafficking. Cassie settled her claims, but other women followed suit, so to speak. And apparently the feds opened an investigation following all the civil actions!

According to TMZ, the Department of Homeland Security took point on the raids, which lasted hours. According to new footage from inside the homes, they focused on electronic equipment, seizing hard drives. They also broke into safes and turned the whole place inside out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Diddy is NOT happy about any of this, obviously. And his response might sound familiar, not unlike someone else with several sexual misconduct allegations against him whose Florida mansion was raided by the feds. Following Donald Trump‘s lead, the All About The Benjamins rapper called the investigation a “witch hunt.” Sigh. That just screams innocence, doesn’t it?

Related: Cassie Reacts To Raids On ‘Depraved’ Ex Diddy’s Mansions After Her Allegations!

Combs’ attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, saying:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

We’re guessing he’s referring to the fact Diddy’s adult sons — who were at the Beverly Hills residence at the time of the raid — were handcuffed while investigators completed their search.

Dyer also denied reports his client was “detained” or arrested, instead painting a portrait of someone who was totally cooperative and obliging:

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

And then of course, on behalf of Diddy, the lawyer called this all a “witch hunt” — and implied a media conspiracy as well:

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

An MSM conspiracy and “witch hunt” invokation. Totally normal and innocent and hinged response. We’re convinced!

[Image via The Breakfast Club/GBNews/YouTube.]