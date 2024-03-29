Daphne Joy's Resurfaced Domestic Violence Allegations Against Ex 50 Cent From 2013 Are TERRIFYING!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A little more than a decade ago, Daphne Joy accused her then-partner and baby daddy 50 Cent of domestic violence after a terrifying incident at a condominium in the Toluca Lake area of El Lay. And now, that scary domestic abuse allegation is the focus of renewed interest amid the rapper’s current-day contentious fight with the influencer.

As we’ve been reporting, the In Da Club rapper has been making headlines this week after publicly shaming Daphne for allegedly being a sex worker on Diddy‘s payroll. That claim was first made in Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones‘ sex trafficking lawsuit brought against the Bad Boy Records founder. Upon learning of that allegation, 50 has gone after Daphne relentlessly on social media — and he’s even fighting her in court for custody of their 12-year-old son Sire. But now, amid the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper’s very vocal Instagram call-outs, this chilling case from 11 years ago has resurfaced.

Related: Diddy Is Out Following Home Raids — And Looking Completely Unbothered?!

In this years-old incident, per Page Six, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an emergency call from a condo in the Toluca Lake area on June 23, 2013. When they arrived, cops found 50 and Daphne had been involved in an apparent domestic dispute. According to a filing later released by the LA City Attorney’s Office, the rapper and the model had gotten into an argument in the condo. At one point, the fight was so loud and intense that Daphne locked herself and Sire — who was then just a toddler — in a bedroom.

Per the LA City Attorney’s report, cops found a shattered chandelier and broken furniture strewn throughout the condo. They also found a ransacked closet, a shattered TV, and a broken lamp. In total, investigators later estimated the rapper did about $7,000 worth of property damage. But that wasn’t the worst of it by FAR. Sadly, Joy — who initially was only named in the report as an anonymous victim — claimed that 50 kicked the door in on the locked bedroom and then kicked her, leading to an unspecified injury.

OMG…

LAPD officers arrested the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and hauled him off to jail. The Grammy winner was eventually charged with four counts of vandalism and one of domestic violence. Eventually, 50 Cent pleaded no contest to a vandalism charge. In turn, he agreed to a deal with prosecutors: three years probation and 30 days of community service in exchange for the other four charges (including the DV charge) being dropped. He also paid $7,100 in restitution and another $2,390 in fines and court costs.

Like we noted, Daphne was at first only listed as ‘Jane Doe’ in the LA City Attorney’s court filing. However, the now-37-year-old woman later came forward and identified herself as the victim of the G-Unit Records founder’s alleged wrath. Her attorney even released a statement about it to CNN later in 2013 (below):

“Daphne Joy and Curtis Jackson have been together for a few years in an exclusive relationship. They had a child, and now Daphne’s number one priority is to ensure both her and the baby’s safety during this difficult time. We also hope everyone will respect her and the baby’s privacy.”

Oof. Obviously, this is a lot to take in. The rapper has been extremely vocal (and, frankly, extremely condescending) to Joy in recent days after all the Diddy revelations and lawsuit allegations have started flooding out. Now, this resurfaced report would appear to be some of the other side of the story. Earlier on Friday, you’ll recall we reported on Daphne’s latest claims of sexual assault and physical abuse at the hands of the rapper while they were together, too. It’s all extremely, extremely unsettling.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/FayesVision/WENN]