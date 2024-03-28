50 Cent Seeking FULL Custody Of Son After Baby Momma Daphne Joy Was Named In Diddy Lawsuit!

50 Cent is taking his baby momma to court after finding out about her alleged involvement with Diddy!

In court docs obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, it was revealed that Daphne Joy, the mother of 50’s 11-year-old son Sire, was named in the shocking sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy. You know, the one that music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed last month? According to the docs, the Bad Boy for Life rapper hired multiple women for sex work. Rodney claimed in his filings that Diddy “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend” — and one of those women was Daphne. And 50 clearly ain’t having it.

On Thursday, sources told Us Weekly that the In Da Club rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wants “sole custody” of his young son with the OnlyFans model:

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son.”

50 has notably been throwing jabs at his old rival Diddy on social media amid everything that’s been going down. But he claimed in an Instagram post on Wednesday he was shocked at the accusation his ex Daphne, whom he dated from 2011 to 2012, was involved in sex work with the I’ll Be Missing You rapper:

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL Yo this s**t is a movie.”

Around the same time, Daphne ALSO took to IG to share a cryptic message of her own… While she hasn’t directly addressed being named in the suit, she wrote over a photo she snapped while on a hike:

“Thank you God for your love”

50 also shares 27-year-old son Marquise with ex Shaniqua Tompkins. No one has custody of Marquise. He’s 27.

