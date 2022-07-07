90 Day Fiancé Shocker! Paul Reveals His Children With Karine Are In CPS Custody After Missing Persons Report!

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle found himself in the center of some serious drama once again.

As viewers know, Paul and his ex-wife Karine Martins have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their reality TV-generated relationship. Shortly after getting into a brutal fight that resulted in the police being called, Karine filed a restraining order against her husband, claiming he had sexually assaulted her and wouldn’t allow her to leave him. Paul denied all of her accusations at the time and claimed there was video evidence of Karine pushing their then-1-year-old son Pierre down.

She told fans at the time:

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now. All this past days I had a lot going on. As the media showed, I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Things cooled off for a long time after that. They even had another son after that! But the drama wasn’t over.

Their messy situation has escalated once again as Paul was reported missing along with his 3-year-old child last month! A Public Information Officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the news with The Sun, saying that a missing person’s report was filed on June 9. The case was soon assigned to the Missing Persons Unit, and the report, which was circulating on Facebook recently, claimed at the time that the little boy was potentially “in the company of his father.”

However, the TLC personality told TMZ on Saturday that they were *never* missing and the whole situation was just “a big misunderstanding.” The 39-year-old claimed he only took Pierre on a long trip, traveling between Pennsylvania and Florida in search of a job since early June. As for why he brought his son, he told the outlet the child suffers from “extreme separation anxiety” and didn’t want to leave him behind. Meanwhile, his and Karine’s 16-month-old son Ethan was staying with Paul’s mom — but CPS officials eventually took him while they were gone.

Thankfully, Paul and Pierre returned home safely to Kentucky. The dad told TMZ on Tuesday that he met with his parents at a park in the Louisville area on Saturday as he did not want to deal with CPS. The grandparents then reached out to officials who picked up the youngster to reunite him with his brother at a foster home. Paul also shared with the outlet that he needed more time to work out the difficult legal situation between him, Karine, and their two young children.

It turns out that Paul and Karine lost custody of their children to CPS after footage surfaced of alleged abuse between the former couple from when they were on the reality series! According to TMZ, Paul’s parents plan on seeking full custody of the boys.

We are keeping Ethan and Pierre in our thoughts during this nasty custody situation. Frankly, it sounds like they might be better off away from all of Paul and Karine’s drama. Reactions to this whole ordeal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

