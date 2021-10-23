911 Call After Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting Reveals Rust Script Supervisor Pleading For Help ‘Immediately’

New details have emerged about the tragic accidental shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming western film Rust…

As you’ve probably heard by now, the 63-year-old actor was unknowingly handed a loaded prop gun that he was told was safe before firing it and accidentally killing the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In the audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, a crew member — who identified herself as the script supervisor — explained that the cast had been rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged. She told the operator:

“We have two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun. We need help immediately.”

Related: Revisiting The Crow Tragedy & More: A History Of Accidental Shootings In Movies

When asked if the gun had been “loaded with a real bullet,” the woman said she did not know but claimed that the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, was responsible for checking the guns. The script supervisor said:

“I don’t… I can’t tell you that… And this f**king AD that yelled at me at lunch — asking about revisions, this motherf**ker — he’s supposed to check the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on the set.”

As we previously reported, a search warrant revealed that Halls had picked up the prop gun set up by the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on a rolling cart outside of a building at Bonanza Ranch Creek right before the accident. He and Baldwin reportedly were unaware that the weapon was loaded. Hours before the tragedy, several crew members had left the set due to the working conditions and were replaced by non-union workers. The LA Times also reported that crew members had actually called out the lack of gun safety after three on-set accidental discharges occurred. So it is no wonder why the script supervisor seemed extremely enraged by the situation.

Elsewhere on the call, she couldn’t confirm if there was “serious bleeding” because she “ran out of the building” after Hutchins and Souza were shot. Soon after, another person hopped on the call and told the operator the two “were alert” and that an on-set medic was taking care of their wounds.

Following the interaction, Halyna was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Joel was treated at Christus St. Vincent’s hospital and was released by Friday. So far, no arrests have been made at this time while the investigation is still ongoing. Production has also been stopped for an indefinite period of time.

We’re continuing to keep Halyna’s family and friends in our thoughts during this time. You can take a listen to the audio from the 911 call (below):

[Image via Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, NBC News/YouTube, Ivan Nikolov/WENN, WENN/Avalon]