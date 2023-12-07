Man With Baby Stroller Beaten In Shocking Unprovoked Attack -- And There's Video!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is just horrifying — and we completely understand if anyone isn’t up to watching this video.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department received not one but two calls of attacks on “unsuspecting victims” in Calabasas on Monday. One was a “male juvenile” and the other was a 60-year-old man — both were of Asian-American/Pacific Islander descent. The fact these attacks were otherwise unprovoked implies hate crime.

There’s been a rash of random attacks against Asian community in recent years, with — no better way to put it — thugs taking swings at total strangers on the street. That’s bad enough, but this is on another level. See, the 60-year-old was watching his granddaughter at the time — pushing her in a baby stroller!

That means this POS saw an Asian man WITH A BABY and still went in for an attack. In shocking video of the incident, you can see how the assailant hits the sexagenarian with a left hook out of nowhere, laying him out in the street. The stroller topples over, and the attacker just walks away, leaving the poor defenseless child.

The grandfather told Fox 11 the attack broke multiple bones in his face, possibly requiring surgery. The baby suffered some bruising from the fall. Obviously it could have been a lot worse — it’s not like anyone was there to protect the poor girl.

Who could do such a thing??

Well, that answer came rather quickly. Thanks to the video, police were able to identify and arrest a man named Angel Sanchez Jr., a resident of Santa Barbara. Per the LASD alert, the 29-year-old is being charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Sanchez’s motive is “currently under investigation” but the only thing the victims had in common is their race, so…

BTW, the teen who was attacked apparently fought back. He was actually on his way to the boxing gym when, per the kid’s coach, the attacker “jumped out from the side, grabbed him, slammed him and started punching on him all in his face and his body.” Thankfully the teen used his training and fought back enough to get away. Seems like he’ll make a good witness.

Speaking of which, the investigation is still ongoing — so if you have any information about these incidents, you can contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 or Detective Parks at (818) 878-5523.

To learn more about how you can help stop AAPI hate, check out https://stopaapihate.org/.

