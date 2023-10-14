Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Reveals His ‘Final Resting Place’: 'I Invite You To Visit'

Nearly one year after his tragic death, the “final resting place” for Aaron Carter has been revealed.

His twin sister, Angel Carter, took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of what appeared to be the memorial crypt for the late singer. Encouraging fans to visit, she wrote in the caption:

“Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down.”

The memorial features an engraved picture of Aaron on a gold plaque. Beside it are his birth and death dates, along with the words “beloved brother, son, friend and father of Prince Carter,” referring to his 23-month-old son with Melanie Marin. See it (below):

What a beautiful tribute to Aaron. As you know, the I Want Candy artist passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022 from accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam. Months after his death, Angel confirmed to People his ashes had been laid to rest. She also shared that this had been an “out-of-body experience” for her as she kept his ashes at her home before his memorial service:

“To lose a twin, it’s an out-of-body experience. He’s a part of me. When he died, I had this sense of, ‘I’ve got to bring him home and protect him.’ It was my last way to protect him. I can’t trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love.”

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Angel Carter/Instagram]