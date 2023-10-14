Willow & Jaden Smith ‘RELIEVED’ Mom Jada Finally Revealed Her Separation From Dad Will!

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s children are glad the separation secret is out now!

In case you somehow missed it, the 52-year-old actress dropped a huge bombshell this week when she revealed the famous couple had been separated since 2016. That means they were not together long before Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and Jada had an entanglement with August Alsina! She explained to Today that the two had grown apart after nearly two decades of marriage:

“By the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Related: Chris Rock Asked Jada Out Amid Rumors She & Will Were Divorcing!?

The news came as a shock to many as it meant Will and Jada had been putting on a facade for the public for years. While many are stunned right now, two people are said to be extremely “relieved” by the news. Who? Obviously, it is Willow and Jaden Smith.

According to Dailymail.com on Saturday, the siblings are glad their parent’s separation is out of the bag now – mainly because they won’t have to lie and “pretend” they were in marital bliss anymore! One source said:

“Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it, no one is getting any younger. They all want everyone to be true to themselves and not hold any more grudges or secrets.”

We cannot imagine how hard it must have been to keep this massive secret for so long! And now, the kids want to move forward from the drama so the family can begin to “heal.” The insider explained:

“Jaden and Willow hope that everyone can now heal and remove any drama that still might be in their worlds now that all the revelations have come out. They have seen the attacks that their mom has gotten from all of this, and they really hope people can trust their mom in the future, they weren’t expecting negativity to shine on their mom but now that it is happening, they want to get through it all as a family.”

But the Smith family seems to have a lot to work through, as the kids weren’t too happy about how Will and Jada handled this situation! Another source claimed Jaden and Willow were “extremely agitated” about having to lie all these years, and they grew “uncomfortable” dealing with the speculation or questions about the status of their Jada and Will’s marriage. In fact, the family would get into explosive “fights” over the matter for the past seven years! The insider shared:

“They were constantly asked about their parents and for seven years they had to basically lie to everyone and pretend that everything was perfectly fine when they knew it was not. This made them extremely agitated at times and they would constantly get in fights with each other and with them.”

Yikes…

Despite being happy the separation secret is out, Willow reportedly hates that her mom dropped the news in such a public way. We mean, how else was she supposed to reveal it? Lolz. While the 22-year-old singer is upset with Jada, she actually holds more resentment towards Will. Whoa, what! The source revealed:

“Willow holds so much animosity towards Will in particular. She will always take Jada’s side in things. She does not know why her mom had to go and tell the world all their dirty laundry. She feels like she is laughed at by all her peers.”

As for why she has a lot of “animosity” for Will, that remains unknown. But it sounds like things between them are strained right now! When it comes to Jaden, he’s reportedly struggling with what’s happened between his parents. The source explained:

“Jaden has had so many issues with them, and this has always really been hard for him to deal with. He filed for emancipation from them just three years before they split. Will pushed him into doing what he does.”

It seems like the Smith family has a long road ahead of them before healing from this whole situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN]