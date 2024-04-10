Aaron Taylor-Johnson & His Wife Hooked Up When He Was A Teenager & She Was 42. She Swears The Age Gap Isn't Noticeable.

Girl, what?! Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s wife is insisting she’s “never” noticed the massive age gap in their relationship. Even when he was a TEENAGER?!

The couple’s romance has often been criticized due to their 24-year age gap — and the disturbing way they met. If you don’t know the history, Sam Taylor-Johnson — then Sam Taylor — met Aaron when he was an actor on the set of her film Nowhere Boy. Not only was she in a position of power over him, he was also just 19 years old at the eldest. It’s unclear their exact ages when they met for the first time, which would be when he was auditioning for her. Yeah, see? The more you hear, the less appropriate it sounds! She also locked that down, getting engaged less than a year later. They married when Aaron was 22.

The Bullet Train star has been very vocal about it being a consensual relationship that started after filming the movie despite critics continuing to argue he was groomed. In his mind, he was just mature for his age which is why he went for an older woman. Totally NBD, right? Well, if you ask his wife…

The 57-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey director told The Guardian on Saturday that the age difference with her husband has always made them a “bit of an anomaly” — but she doesn’t think it’s problematic at all! When asked if the gap ever becomes noticeable in the romance, such as via different references or interests, she dished:

“No, it never does. I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always. We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

He was freshly a legal adult and she was 42 with kids when they first hooked up. People are always going to have questions about that! And it’s hard to imagine they “never” notice their age differences when it comes to references, we mean they’re literally over a generation apart! And what about in those early days when they were in such drastically different phases of life! But about that…

Addressing the critics further, Sam hinted that maybe she just purposefully chose to ignore the glaring age difference and any reasons for doubt. She continued:

“If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked. If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I’m quite instinctual. I’ve gone feet first into everything in my life. I’m always, ‘This seems amazing’, and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It’s definitely a ‘f**k it, let’s go with it’ approach. And I’m a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all.”

They’re obviously both sick of this discourse! But it’s a striking gap, so can they really blame the internet for being curious (and unlike Sam, skeptical AF) about how this romance came to be??

That said, things have worked out for them so far. Sam shares kids Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, with her ex-husband Jay Jopling. Shortly after her marriage to Aaron, they welcomed Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12. On Monday, they even stepped out for a rare public sighting at the London premiere of Sam’s new film Back To Black. So, they’re carrying on amid the controversy, and they seem very happy doing it!

But just ’cause they’re happy doesn’t mean fans won’t still have their reservations!

Thoughts? Do you seriously think they’ve never noticed their age gap? Sound OFF (below)!

