Child Sex Abuse Investigation Of Adoptive Parents Leads To SHOCKING Realization About One Of Their Daughters

This is such a dark story — consider this a content warning for, well, everything.

A Bay Area couple, Gina and Jose Centeno, were arrested after allegations of abuse of their adopted children, a boy age 15 and a girl age 17, were reported to authorities. The children were removed into protective custody from where they were staying in Mexico, and the parents were subsequently arrested for aggravated kidnapping and charged with multiple felonies.

Sonoma County law enforcement worked in coordination with Child Protective Services and the FBI to return the children to the US. When they were interviewed by the police, they shared stories of “emotional, sexual and physical abuse that had occurred over an eight to ten year period of time.” These allegations were later corroborated when detectives searched the Rohnert Park home where the alleged abuse occurred.

But they also had another bombshell to reveal: another sister, Kaya Centeno, hadn’t been seen in nearly a decade.

A press release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety read:

“During an interview a reference was made about their older ‘sister’ Kaya that used to live with them in Rohnert Park. The children said Kaya went missing from their Rohnert Park home approximately eight to ten years ago and she has not been heard from or seen since.”

According to the authorities, the three siblings were adopted by the Centenos back in 2008. In 2010, Kaya was enrolled in second grade at the John Reed School in Rohnert Park but was later withdrawn to be homeschooled. Hence how she could go missing without anyone asking questions.

Kaya would be 18 years old as of May 2020. Detectives digitally enhanced a photo of the younger Kaya (above, right) “to estimate what Kaya would look like today.” Police are still considering the case an active missing person’s investigation and are “working with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in an effort to locate Kaya.”

Gina and Jose are currently in jail and being held without bond, according to People. The outlet reported the couple were booked on numerous charges, “including nine felony charges against Jose alleging sexual abuse of the 17-year-old girl.”

Rohnert Park Detectives are investigating the whereabouts of Kaya, who may also go by Kaya Whitney Kazzee. Anyone with information is asked to call Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2612, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

This is such an awful story. We will be keeping all three of these poor kids in our thoughts.

[Image via Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety]