Adam Driver Hosts SNL With Surprise Appearances From Olivia Rodrigo & Julia Stiles!

Adam Driver made for an unforgettable installment of Saturday Night Live!

This weekend, the Star Wars actor took the Studio 8H stage as host and opened the show with an intimate piano ballad — while he talked to Santa Claus! The 40-year-old recited his Christmas list out loud, which included chino pants, a Tesla Cybertruck (which he says would pair well with his “teeny, tiny micropenis” — WHAT?!), and for people to stop telling him, “You killed Han Solo.” LOLz! The segment was made even better by the fact he actually played the piano himself! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The Ferrari actor definitely made an impression with a couple of holiday themed skits, including one where he, Andrew Dismukes, and Kenan Thompson nearly killed each other with kindness at the dinner table, and another one in which he played a TV salesman with an inappropriately-shaped chocolate treat. Watch (below):

LOLz!!

Olivia Rodrigo was also in the house as this week’s musical guest, and she brought the vocals AND theatrics while singing Vampire and All-American Bitch!

Now THOSE were some performances! And that wasn’t even the extent of her time on the show!

During a skit about tiny bags where Adam, Marcello Hernandez, and Ego Nwodim played boutique employees trying to sell “tiny ass bags” that are only big enough to fit one AirPod, half a smoked cigarette, and mitochondria! Ha! Olivia entered the skit as Georgina, a store associate who presented a tiny carry-on bag, which only fits “your secrets.” Watch (below):

But one of the biggest audiences reactions of the nights came during the Weekend Update, where Chloe Fineman demonstrated a “sexy gift idea” for this holiday season: Julia Stiles’ dance at the end of 2001’s Save the Last Dance — and Julia came out on stage to help!

The two were in matching black leotards and pleather pants as they grooved to “street ballet.” Watch (below):

LOLz!

You can catch up on the rest of the episode’s highlights (below):

Thoughts on this week’s episode, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

