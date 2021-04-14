Vine Star Adam Perkins Dead At 24

This is such sad news.

Patrick Perkins announced on Instagram that his brother, Vine star Adam Perkins, passed away on Sunday. He was 24 years old. Patrick did not reveal the cause of death in his tribute to his twin, who was perhaps best known for his hilarious and beloved comedy videos on the now-defunct video-sharing app. He was also a model and musician.

Patrick shared on IG:

“my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21 i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’ being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.”

The post continued:

“in his honor, I will be releasing his album ‘Latch Relay’ on a limited edition vinyl. it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records ( @plas.teg ), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short. i love you, my best friend Adam.

1997-forever”

Patrick called his brother a “genius” and encouraged fans to listen to the album. He also posted a touching memorial video, among other photos of the internet personality.

Despite closing up shop in 2016, Vine still holds a cherished place in social media history, with many “classic” clips still quoted and referenced today. Adam and Patrick’s (known on the app as “packie”) videos were among the most popular for their random, irreverent humor, such as Adam’s “Welcome to Chili’s” vine or the one where he disrupted his brother’s smoke ring.

After news broke about Adam’s passing, fans took to Twitter to remember his hilarious videos and share their favorite of his vines. Check some out below:

RIP TO A HERO, A LEGEND https://t.co/WrQPVmuIrs — cummer ???? (@TeenyDong) April 14, 2021

Rest in peace to the man to brought us this absolute legendary vine. Your legacy will forever live on in our hearts. RIP Adam Perkins pic.twitter.com/1YOsJ4ABrc — Soy-ette likes colors (@Soy_Ette05) April 14, 2021

we lost our strongest warrior adam perkins pic.twitter.com/HyhoATSq7l — commie mommy (@phatagonia) April 14, 2021

Adam Perkins helped make my humor pic.twitter.com/ybaRVuTEvY — pink sheep from minedcraft (@taddytads) April 14, 2021

not to be an i-miss-vine bitch but i will fistfight death himself for taking away adam perkins, creator of one of my favorite vines of all time: pic.twitter.com/mQpcGBHdEX — lianne (@EV1LHAG) April 14, 2021

It’s always tragic to lose someone so young. As a Vine star, Adam held a very specific, niche place in many people’s hearts and memories. As short-lived as Vine was — in its existence and in its nature of six-second videos — it brought joy and entertainment to so many, and he was undoubtedly a big part of that, and will continue to be for a long time. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones in this difficult time.

R.I.P.

