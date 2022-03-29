Adam Sandler Shows Public Support For Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap!

While many celebrities are still wrapping their heads around what went down at the Oscars, Adam Sandler has come out with a showing of support for Chris Rock.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 55-year-old actor shared the promo picture for Rock’s upcoming Ego Death World Tour, captioning the photo:

“Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”

He didn’t mention his friend’s latest controversy, so the timing could be totally coincidental… but given everyone is talking about what happened on Sunday night, we think that’s pretty unlikely!

Just two days ago, Rock made an insensitive G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, and Will Smith responded by slapping him in the mouth on live TV! It’s all anyone is talking about, and everyone is jumping on one side or the other. There’s no way Sandler didn’t know that — so this has to be an “I got you” to his friend and frequent co-star.

Also, the Madagascar alum first announced his comedy tour last month, so it’s not like Adam is promoting anything new – he’s definitely trying to shine some positive light on his friend amid this ordeal.

[Image via Netflix Is A Joke/The Tonight Show/YouTube]