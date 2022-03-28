What Peace?? Chris Rock 'Hasn't Spoken' To Will Smith Since The Slap -- But Did He Know About The Alopecia Or Not?!

We’re sorry to say Will Smith and Chris Rock haven’t made amends just yet, contrary to what Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying to insist!

TMZ got the latest scoop on the feuding actors on Monday by speaking to a source with direct knowledge of the incident. According to the insider, the performers haven’t settled anything at this time — they haven’t even spoken to each other since the dramatic slap!

As you surely know by now, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air alum stormed the Oscars‘ stage on Sunday evening after Rock, who was presenting an award, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head. The 53-year-old notably sat back down after the attack and continued to enjoy the show despite his outburst, but what did Chris do?

The stunned star reportedly headed straight for his dressing room after he handed out the award for Best Documentary. He was “shaken and bewildered” at what had just happened, according to insiders, but quickly left the premises without confronting Smith (or filing a report with the LAPD). Though he wasn’t fleeing because of the confrontation, he had “no intention of staying” past his on-stage appearance, a close friend confirmed to the outlet. Other sources, who spotted him at his friend Guy Oseary‘s party, said things looked pretty normal afterward. So it seems he brushed past the moment.

But now another pressing question remains: was Chris making a malicious comment at Jada’s expense or was he completely unaware of her health struggles?

Just as people are furious with the King Richard star’s display of toxic masculinity and violence, so are others with Chris’ insensitive joke (in which he teased his excitement to see the actress in G.I. Jane 2 due to her bald head).

As we’ve been pointing out, Jada has been dealing with hair loss due to an autoimmune condition known as alopecia for many years. In December, she got incredibly candid on Instagram about shaving her head and adjusting to the new look. Having to sit in a room of Hollywood’s most elite and have everyone judge her lack of hair most definitely wasn’t on her bucket list for the evening — as her aggressive eye roll right after Rock took his jab at her ‘do suggests (below).

And, of course, the fact that Will felt compelled to “smack the s**t” out of the Everybody Hates Chris alum because of the insult proves it was a low blow. We already know the joke was reportedly not pre-vetted by producers, so… what was Chris’ intention?

TMZ’s source is insisting that the stand-up comedian had no idea about Jada’s alopecia, arguing:

“[Chris] doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Similarly, another source told Page Six:

“He’s a comedian. He does not have a bad bone in his body to hurt anybody like that. His jokes don’t come from a place of trying to hurt someone publicly. He’s even self-deprecating onstage.”

Why joke about someone’s physical appearance then? Maybe he has more meanness in himself than he realizes if he’s going to mock someone’s physical appearance like that. Especially not in front of the world — whether he knew about her health issue or not.

What do you think about this, Perezcious readers? Do you think either of them will actually apologize or will they try to let this blow over?

