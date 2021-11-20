Wow! Hear Adele Explain Divorce To Her Son In Emotional Voice Notes From New Track My Little Love!

There is nothing easy about divorce, especially when children are involved. Adele knows that pain all too well, and she’s using a very special track on her new album 30 to reflect on the difficult conversations she had with her 9-year-old son Angelo as she divorced her husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

The third track on her new record, titled My Little Love, includes multiple voice notes featuring the young boy. In the first clip, the English singer-songwriter says:

“Tell me you love me.”

Angelo responds:

“I love you a million percent.”

Aw! Things get a lot more challenging moving forward…

The second conversation begins with the child admitting he feels “like you don’t love me.” Shocked to hear that, the momma wondered:

“Why do you feel like that?”

Rather than respond, Angelo asked another question:

“Do you like-like me?”

Adele reassured her mini-me the best she could, saying:

“You know mommy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?”

The third and longest voice note between the mother and son began to address Adele’s romantic life, with the duo sharing:

Adele: “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently.” Angelo: “Like how?” Adele: “Just like, mummy, I’m, I’m, the feeling that I have, like, hm, I feel a bit confused.” Angelo: “Why?” Adele: “I don’t know. And I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing.” Angelo: “Oh, at all?” Adele: “At all.” Angelo: “And that would make me go…”

Such complicated feelings to portray to a little kid, made all the more challenging when you are struggling to articulate or understand them yourself!

Lastly, in the final voice note, the Grammy winner explains that she still loves Simon because of what he brought into her life:

“I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half daddy.”

To which the kiddo replied:

“Oh.”

Hah! There’s one more audio clip in My Little Love sans Angelo, and it’s one of the most emotional! Through tears, Adele candidly expresses, in what was originally a voicemail left to a friend, how “lonely” she felt amid the initial days of her breakup:

“I’m having a bad day, I’m having a very anxious day. I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed. Um, I have a hangover, which never helps, but I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely. And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own. I always preferred being on my own than being with people. And I feel like maybe I’ve been, like, overcompensating. Being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off of him. And I feel like today I’m home, and I wanna be at home. I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and be in my sweats and stuff like that, I just feel really lonely. I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot.”

While speaking to Vogue about her new music, the singer noted that it was her therapist who suggested she incorporate the voice memos into the track, adding:

“I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, ‘Would you like to come in?’”

Whoa! It’s certainly a very personal look into this transition in her life. Take a listen (below)!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

