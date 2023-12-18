Kendall Jenner Hangs With Justin & Hailey Bieber After Bad Bunny Breakup

Kendall Jenner is finding solace in her friends after her quiet breakup!

ICYMI, over the weekend sources for People confirmed the sad news after weeks of speculation — the 28-year-old apparently really has called it quits with Bad Bunny. Rumors had started way back in early November after the model made a cryptic post on Instagram that sounded very, well… breakupy. She wrote:

“what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

Following this post, fans noticed she hadn’t been spotted with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — since getting cuddly at a breakfast date in late October. Per an insider, they called off their romance due to their busy schedules, although they are still “in contact” and there’s “no bad blood” between them. Though some of that sounds like the lies we all tell ourselves after a breakup, n’est-ce pas?

Related: Kendall Explains Reason Her ‘Anxiety’ Makes Her ‘Scared To Have Children’

Even without a messy split, though, breakups are rough. You gotta find comfort where you can — and friends are the healthiest place! Kendall did just that when she spent Sunday night with her besties Justin and Hailey Bieber in Aspen, Colorado! Talk about cold comfort! LOLz! She and the Biebers lived it up at one of the local hotspots, a place called Catch. She appeared very somber in her white fur coat paired with an all black outfit as she walked through the chilly air with her friends.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Coordinate in Fur Coats After Split from Bad Bunny Confirmed https://t.co/aPDXnRPyJg — Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) December 18, 2023

Wow. Girl looks like she’s ready to weather the cold. Loving the symbolism!

In all seriousness, it’s good to see Kendall getting out and about and spending quality time with her closest friends amid her breakup. Self care is always number one! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]