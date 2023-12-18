Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Close Friends Are Begging Them BOTH To Divorce ASAP!

Could it be time for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to finally part ways once and for all?

That’s what the couple’s close friends are hoping for, at least. According to a new report out over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the ex Atlanta Falcons player are both being counseled by friends to split things off and make their way in the world alone. But will they listen?

Per TMZ, pals say Kim and Kroy are fighting so frequently — and so aggressively — that everybody in their orbit thinks they’d be better off if they just called things off. Of course, this follows major jaw-dropping revelations about one of their latest domestic disturbances involving a police department interaction in late November. So that’s not totally unexpected.

Sources told the outlet that the duo’s close friends firmly believe there is no amount of therapy or marriage counseling that can fix their connection. Instead, the pair must accept that things are over and move on to live their lives separately. That, close pals say, would be the healthiest thing for the couple — and for their children. Of course, the duo are the proud parents of Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. And since those kids are at such impressionable ages, it’s critical to keep them in happy, healthy environments.

But will the pair listen to this advice? That remains to be seen. As we’ve been reporting, the duo keeps reuniting and appearing to reconcile even after shocking disputes and disagreements on the (apparent) road to divorce. So who TF knows…

