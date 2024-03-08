Porn Star Emily Willis In A Coma -- But Family Says She Didn't OD!

We’re sad to report Emily Willis‘ condition has not improved.

The adult film star was hospitalized about a month ago after an apparent overdose at a Malibu rehab center. Unfortunately, she has not regained consciousness and is now in a coma.

Emily’s stepfather, Michael Willis, told TMZ on Thursday his daughter’s condition has stabilized — but sadly she’s still completely unresponsive. She’s even on a ventilator to help her breathe. It sounds like it’s not looking good for the 25-year-old.

Michael did give some positive health information. He was convinced Emily was serious about getting clean going into rehab; she had been there just over a week when this happened. And surprisingly, he says her toxicology screen actually came back clean! So it wasn’t an overdose? Then what happened? The worried parent did note Emily was barely eating before going in — and weighed a scant 80 lbs when she was checked into the facility.

A week ago, Michael started a GoFundMe for Emily — as the family is unable to access her personal funds to pay for the expensive care she’s receiving. If you want to help, you can donate HERE.

[Image via Emily Willis/Instagram.]