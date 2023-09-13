Afrobeats Singer MohBad Dead At 27

Nigerian rapper MohBad has sadly passed away.

On Tuesday, fans of the rising Afrobeats singer — whose real name is Promise Oladimeji Aloba — were shocked to see his Instagram page had been updated with the tragic news. In a statement, it was confirmed he had died just earlier that same day:

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A MohBad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023. MohBad remained a shining light until the very end, and as we grieve the loss of the radiant talent he embodied, the family extends their gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers. They kindly request that you continue to respect their privacy during this challenging period. Imole has found peace at last.”

See the full post (below):

So, so sad. He was only 27 years old, another young talent gone far too soon…

Music executive Ovie also spoke on the musician’s death, writing on X (Twitter):

“Confirmed. Mohbad is dead. Sad, sad day. R.I.P”

In the thread, he continued on to warn fans to not theorize on what happened or spread false information surrounding his sudden passing:

“It’s important to apply wisdom and caution when it comes to Mohbad’s demise. I’m already seeing some wild tweets. Do not make ridiculous insinuations. Be very careful.”

MohBad was most known for his unique baritone voice and had several hit songs such as Peace and Ask About Me which was making him a prominent figure within the Nigerian and Afrobeats music scene. His audience deeply connected with his gift which garnered him a dedicated and loving fanbase.

Our hearts go out to MohBad’s family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

