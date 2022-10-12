WHAT?! Akon Admits To Using His Brother As A Body Double When Overbooked!

If you ever met or saw Akon perform, you might want to double-check your photos because it may not have been him at all!

While appearing on The Morning Hustle show last week, the musician, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, admitted his brother Abou Thiam used to fill in for him when he was overbooked and couldn’t attend certain gigs! Wanting to “clear some things up,” the Locked Up singer dished:

“Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before the internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”

OMG!

The radio personalities then wondered why Akon chose to do this, to which he replied:

“Bu started off as my hype man on the road. And yeah, I used to get so… we was booked so [much] and I was like, ‘man, all this money I’m leaving on the table.’ We cannot leave all this money on the table! It’s interesting. Now I go back to so many stations and we used to have these conversations, now we laugh about it.”

On one occasion he sent his brother to perform a big show an LA radio station wanted the singer at — even though “Bu can’t sing.” The way they pulled it off was to have Bu in a hat which Akon normally didn’t wear. When on stage and lip-syncing, nobody could tell it wasn’t the real deal. LOLz!

But wait, it didn’t stop there! There was a “sequel” with Akon’s other brother, Omar, who “would do it without getting permission.” Hah!! There were dozens of Akons roaming around and nobody knew! Hear the star own up to the hilarious scheme (below)!

Can you believe he pulled this off?! LMFAO!

[Image via WENN & Bu Thiam/Instagram]