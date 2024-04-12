Al Roker BLASTS 'Stupid' Golden Bachelor For Quickie Divorce! Oof!

Al Roker is NOT feeling sorry for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist… AT ALL!

On Friday morning, the Golden Bachelor star and his winning lady announced they are getting a divorce — just THREE months after tying the knot for all to see! That’s fast AF — even for a Bachelor Nation romance!

While some have been feeling sorry for the hopeful romantics, plenty of critics have been doubting the entire union in the first place. Ever since Gerry was accused of being a womanizer instead of a lonely widower, folks have really been looking askance at the whole televised romance. Some figured Gerry was only in this to play his sympathy card on national TV to get more girls, a theory bolstered by the fact the newlyweds never even bothered moving in together as man and wife. And plenty wondered if the whole darn season was one big scam!

Related: Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Is Taken Again! Sorry, Ladies!

Al must have been one of them! The Today Show weatherman straight up called them out on-air! When Carson Daly announced the split on the NBC morning show, Uncle Al could be heard quipping in the background:

“What? Who would have seen that coming? Unbelievable!”

LOLz! So sarcastic! We guess the weatherman predicted the couple’s demise? Ha! He then doubled down:

“It just goes to show that old people could be just as stupid.”

OMG! Al!

Carson then teased:

“Well, you said it, Al. So poignant on the heels of a breakup. Thanks, Uncle Al.”

Hah! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they are divorcing. The couple have announced their split three months after their televised wedding. https://t.co/FYANELN17G pic.twitter.com/ryd5sGnczu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2024

Carson was so stunned after that quip! But Al ain’t exactly wrong! It’s been a while since the show produced a real, long-lasting happily ever after! But like we said, this one in particular seemed doomed from jump street.

Speaking to GMA about the reason for their split, the exes claimed they were both too “dedicated” to their families and couldn’t make long-distance work. And while they insisted they’re still in love with each other, they were already ready to put an end to the romance. Oh, and Theresa assured this had nothing to do with that bombshell expose about the leading man, either! Uh huh. If we were feeling our inner meteorologist we might post that “Sure, Jan” gif right about now… Ah, what the hell!

Are you upset about the breakup? Or feeling more like Al in seeing this whole disaster ending like this a mile away? Share your hot takes (below)!

[Image via Today/X & GMA/YouTube]