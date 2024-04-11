Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Is Taken Again! Sorry, Ladies!

Tyler Cameron is off the market!

Yep, you read that right! One of the hunkiest reality TV stars of all time is no longer single, ladies! And after Kristin Cavallari called him the hottest guy she’d ever hooked up with, it’s not hard to figure why! Someone locked that DOWN!

The Bachelorette alum revealed to Page Six on Wednesday that he is in a relationship now, saying:

“I’d say I’m less floating [around in the dating scene], more dating someone.”

Tyler did not reveal the name of the woman he’s currently dating. However, many fans have speculated he’s been romantically involved with his “friend” Tate Madden. They have been pretty close over on her IG (below):

Aw, they’re a cute couple!

As you may recall, Tyler was a standout cast member on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, during which he ended up in second place. Afterward, he continued to make headlines when he began dating Gigi Hadid in 2019. The 31-year-old reality star then began seeing model Camila Kendra. However, they broke up after eight months of dating in August 2021. He later got involved with influencer and Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze in July 2022. But their romance was very short-lived. In fact, they broke up three weeks after Tyler confirmed their relationship.

This new relationship has been rumored for a couple months now, but this is the first time Tyler has confirmed he’s off the market!

We’ll see how long this new relationship will last — and if he’ll ever confirm the identity of his mystery woman! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Tyler Cameron/Instagram]