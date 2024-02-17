Khloé Kardashian Gave Kim Her ‘Blessing’ To Date Odell Beckham Jr. -- Despite Her History With The Football Player!

Does Khloé Kardashian approve of Kim Kardashian dating Odell Beckham Jr.?

Years before the SKIMS creator began dating the football player, Koko had been romantically linked to him! Romance rumors between them began circulating when they were photographed together several times in 2016. The 39-year-old Good American founder first was seen with Odell at 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas celebrating Scott Disick’s birthday. They were then seen at Drake’s Memorial Day pool party in Hidden Hills, and pictures at the time showed the two getting very cozy together!

Related: Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Wants To Get Married Again Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Romance!

Many thought Odell and Khloé were dating at this point. However, she shut down the relationship rumors at one point — though admitted to flirting with the NFL star:

“TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

Flash forward to 2023, Kim and Odell are now dating. They have been since at least the summer of 2023, and things appear to be heating up between them. So we have to wonder how does Khloé feel about her big sister being involved with a guy she had a history with. Even if there was nothing serious between them, it has to be a tad awkward, right? Well, Khloé doesn’t seem to mind that these two are together now!

An insider told Dailymail.com on Saturday that Khloé is cool with Kim and Odell dating. She even gave her sibling her blessing! The source said:

“Khloe has fully given Kim’s blessing to go for it. It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloe — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloe ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.”

Phew!

We’re glad to hear Kim and Khloé aren’t going to let a guy get between them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]