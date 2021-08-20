Married Woman Let Boyfriend Secretly Hide In House For Days -- Leading To Shootout When Husband Found Him

Police in Alabama thought they were responding to a shooting between a homeowner and an intruder last Sunday — but it turns out the situation was far more twisted than a botched burglary.

It started when the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office got a call of gunshots at a home in Creola on August 15, around 9 p.m. They found two men both suffering gunshot wounds but still alive.

One was the homeowner, Frank Reeves, who had been shot in the chest. The other was a man named Michael Amacker, an apparent home intruder who had been hit in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Meanwhile cops tried to sort all this out and found a shocking twist.

Amacker hadn’t broken into the house. He had been living there!

Apparently the “intruder” was actually having an affair with Frank’s wife, Tracy Reeves, for the past year. She had given a space in the house to secretly live, apparently for days — all under the nose of her husband.

Sheriff’s Captain Paul Burch told local news outlet WKRG:

“She had been allowing him to stay within the home for a couple of days, providing him food. There were bottles of urine in the room which indicated he had been in there for a little while.”

What. The. Eff.

He was seriously living in the house? While her husband was sleeping?? That is a new level of betrayal. And so brazen!

It may not shock you to learn that drugs were involved. Officials noted to the outlet that Amacker (above, inset) is “well known in the methamphetamine community” with “multiple past charges of manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance.” That may have been a major aspect of his and Tracy’s relationship. Deputies said she was quite intoxicated at the time of the shooting, so much that they were unable to even interview her.

And when she did turn up on Thursday to be interviewed at the station, she was high again — and quickly booked on a charge of possession when deputies found a gram of meth in her car.

That’s handy for investigators, who have lots of questions for Tracy. See, Burch and the other investigators suspect there may be even more to the story than an affair being discovered. Despite being the one who let Amacker in, she’s the one who initially alerted her husband to the presence of an “intruder” — not telling him she knew the man.

So cops suspect a shooting may have been part of her plan all along — and perhaps she intended Amacker to get rid of her husband in a murder-for-hire plot, hence the hiding place in the house. Burch explained:

“Another thing with meth, people that are on meth not only do they have paranoia, they can’t keep their mouth shut. So if there was some kind of diabolical plan it is very possible Amacker has told some other people prior to or certainly not after the fact.”

Currently the meth manufacturer is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number — and since he’s a convicted felon, federal charges will come next.

Speaking about the insanity of the case as a whole, Burch mused:

“It was just a very odd scene to have to work. It’s something that I haven’t seen, that particular type case, in 30 plus years.”

We should hope not! It’s like a Coen Brothers crime movie, only so much dumber!

