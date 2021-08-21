Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Breaks Off Engagement To Javi Gonzalez!

It looks like Briana DeJesus isn’t walking down the aisle anytime soon.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old reality star broke the news of her breakup with fiancé Javi Gonzalez when she hopped on Instagram to answer some fan questions. Several social media users grilled DeJesus about her engagement and upcoming wedding details at the time, to which she replied:

“I am not getting married any time soon. Maybe next 5 years?”

The Teen Mom alum then confirmed she was single when directly asked before opening up about why the former couple called it quits. According to Us Weekly, she claimed that “nothing crazy” had happened between them, but she just wasn’t ready for marriage, saying:

“I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice, but I am just not ready for it. Had a great year with him, but rn I have other plans. Maybe in the future, we will meet again. I love him, and he’s a great guy.”

DeJesus also noted that the decision to end the engagement was “mutual,” adding:

“I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet. I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

There is nothing wrong with wanting to focus on your aspirations! To cap off the Q&A session, the momma of two said she no longer wished to talk about her former partner:

“… If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. But right now is not the right time. Also this is the last time I’ll be answering questions about him or the situation. Thanks guys for the support, love y’all!”

What can we say, sometimes all good things have to come to an end! Or perhaps getting married was simply too much too soon…

Back in May, Briana actually confessed to E! News that she and Javi were taking their relationship one step at a time but also acknowledged he was “the one.” The MTV personality said:

“We’ve been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable. He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

However, that tune quickly changed, as she revealed the beau popped the question about three weeks later. Briana confirmed the news by posting a since-deleted selfie with her “future hubby” at the time. Take a look (below):

Whelp here is hoping the Florida native enjoys her new adventure into single life! Are you surprise that Briana and Javi split, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

