Lamar Odom Doubles Down On Claim He Was Drugged On The Night Of His Near-Fatal Overdose

Lamar Odom is speaking out about the most difficult evening in his life — and he’s got some pretty eye-opening things to say about what he thinks really happened.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star sat down for an Addiction Talk Live interview via Facebook Live on Wednesday and claimed he did not knowingly or purposely ingest any drugs on the infamous night of his near-fatal overdose in Pahrump, Nevada in 2015.

It’s an interesting statement to make, for sure, but Lamar is pretty adamant about having been clean that night — until he woke up from his coma later to become “really hurt” and “embarrassed” to learn that he had ingested drugs while out at the remote southern Nevada brothel.

Speaking on the FB Live vid, he explained:

“I didn’t take anything that night. I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life.”

Whoa!

Now, even though he didn’t name names in that particular stream, the former University of Rhode Island basketball star has made similar claims previously — and he has named names before.

Speaking during an appearance on The View in 2019, Odom named the Love Ranch brothel by name, and also called out its owner, Dennis Hof, as being someone who had something “against” the NBA veteran and reality TV alum.

Lamar explained at the time, during that daytime TV sitdown:

“I think Dennis Hof… I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you. So I don’t know if he tried to poison me, or … I don’t know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.”

That’s a huge allegation, obviously, to believe — and accuse — that someone would poison you in order to bring about an overdose.

FWIW, Hof himself died of a heart attack back in 2019; a rep for his estate did not return comment from multiple media outlets, including Page Six, after Odom uttered these more recent comments this week.

Hof aside, the 41-year-old former Keeping Up With The Kardashians guest star also opened up about some other drug-related issues from his past during that Facebook Live chat, too. For one, he revealed how cocaine quickly became his “crutch” after the unexpected death of his baby boy from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome back in 2006:

“When my son passed away at six months in 2006 I kind of used cocaine for a crutch instead of my family and my children, and I paid the price, the short-term price.”

Poor guy. We seriously can’t even imagine going through something like that…

