Jamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Tried To 'Convince' Her To Get An Abortion As A Teen Because Baby Would 'Kill' Her Career

Jamie Lynn Spears really is telling all.

The actress’ memoir is still months away from hitting shelves, but it’s already causing controversy. First, she was dragged for appropriating her sister’s lyrics for the title. Then there was Britney Spears’ subtle digs at the endeavor on Instagram. More recently, mental health charity This Is My Brave declined JL’s donation of proceeds from the book after outcry from #FreeBritney fans.

A lot of the backlash has to do with public perception that the former child star colluded with her parents as part of the conservatorship. (In fairness, all the shade Britney has been throwing seems to back that up.) But apparently, her literary debut delves into how the 30-year-old was also a victim of the elder Spears’ controlling ways.

In snippets of Things I Should Have Said obtained by TMZ, the Zoey 101 alum revealed that her parents and team pushed her to get an abortion or consider adoption when she became pregnant at 16 years old. She recalled the moment when members of her inner circle cornered her, writing:

“[They] came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea … ‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor.'”

She added that “everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear,” and “…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.” She even called out patriarch Jamie Spears directly, remembering how they were “slinging words and tossing insults” at each other when they fought over giving the baby up for adoption.

Apparently, the pregnant starlet’s phone was taken away from her in order to keep the baby a complete secret. She wasn’t allowed to communicate with anyone outside of that “inner circle”… even her older sister. The author explained:

“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time … To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”

Limiting (or monitoring) communications… that’s a familiar Spears family tactic at this point. We definitely can’t call it A+ parenting. But it also seems like Jamie Lynn is creating an inneresting parallel by claiming her big sis “wasn’t able” to help her back then, potentially like how JL was (supposedly) unable to help Britney during the conservatorship. Who knows how true that is, but it certainly sounds like their parents did plenty to divide them over the years.

And while poppa Jamie is the usual villain when it comes to Spears family drama, Lynne Spears doesn’t come off so well either. The book apparently details how her team made a deal with OK! Magazine to break the pregnancy story, after which the expecting teen and her momma hid out in a cabin apparently in Connecticut until the article came out. She revealed they spent an awkward Thanksgiving together there, during which “Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket.”

We don’t know exactly where to come down on Jamie Lynn regarding the whole Britney situation (hopefully Brit will someday tell her full side of the story so we can better understand). But having a teen pregnancy in the public eye is undeniably challenging, especially when her show Zoey 101 was gaining popularity, and it’s sadly unsurprising to hear that her parents weren’t supportive during that time. Her daughter Maddie has clearly brought her a lot of joy, and we’re glad things worked out for the best for them.

