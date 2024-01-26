Alec Baldwin Gets A BIG Unexpected Defender In Rust Shooting Case!

Alec Baldwin is once again facing charges for the tragic shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But he has some big defenders.

Last week a grand jury in New Mexico decided once again to indict the 30 Rock alum for involuntary manslaughter for firing the shot that killed his DP. The case has ignited a national conversation about guns in movies. How responsible is the actor for firearm safety? It’s not a clear-cut issue. That will likely be the key point of debate in the trial — after all, no one denies Alec was aiming the gun, just how culpable he should be for a real killing when he was rehearsing a fake shooting.

Well, on that score Baldwin got a sizable stalwart in his corner on Thursday. SAG-AFTRA put out a statement saying he should absolutely NOT be held liable:

“To the extent that the charges filed on January 19 are based on an accusation of negligent use of a firearm predicated on this or any actor having a duty to inspect a firearm as part of its use, that is an incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set.”

The union continued:

“An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm.”

Wow. That kind of says it, doesn’t it? The statement goes on to put the onus completely on armorers — making clear they are NOT defending Hannah Gutierrez-Reed:

“The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include ‘inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,’ and ‘checking all firearms before each use.’ The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be given training and guidance in its safe handling and use, but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.”

Wow. SAG itself saying actors are not expected to be responsible for checking barrels and identifying ammunition. That goes against what some movie stars have come out and said — but we reckon it’s enough to win over a juror or two. After all, it’s the job of the Santa Fe District Attorney to convince them Alec was negligent. If the experts say he wasn’t, well… All you need is one juror to stop a conviction, right?

