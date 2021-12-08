Alec Baldwin Is 'Taking Things Day By Day' Amid Rust Shooting Aftermath: 'It's All Been A Nightmare'

Alec Baldwin is hoping to eventually move past the tragic Rust shooting with the help of his family.

As you likely know, the 30 Rock alum is at the center of the devastating on-set shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Now, as lawsuits against the actor continue to mount, he’s leaning on his loved ones for support.

A source told People that Alec “has been taking things day by day with his family,” adding:

“They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it’s not easy.”

The source went on to say that the 63-year-old — who shares six kids with wife, Hilaria, and is also a father to his eldest daughter, Ireland — “feels terrible about what happened—it’s all been a nightmare.”

The actor admitted that much during his first interview since the shooting. Last week, Alec told ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos he’s haunted by the incident and struggles with sleeplessness and exhaustion. He lamented:

“I would go to any lengths to undo what happened.”

The star also alleged during the sit-down that he never actually “pull[ed] the trigger” on the weapon, which contained a live round of ammunition instead of dummy rounds. He explained:

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.”

After the interview aired, the New York native posted a picture of himself holding one of his many kiddos. Tagging his wife to thank her for her unending support, he wrote:

“No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me. These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.”

Despite Alec’s insistence that he never pulled the trigger, Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies recently said she hasn’t ruled out criminal charges as the investigation is still ongoing. Last week, the DA warned that “certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust” — and by “certain individuals,” she meant the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed , its first assistant director Dave Halls, and, yes, even Baldwin.

So it looks like Alec shouldn’t get too comfortable as the probe continues — but it’s good to he has his family’s support in the meantime.

