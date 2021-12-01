WHAT?! Alec Baldwin Claims He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger' In First Interview About Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin sat down on Tuesday for his first TV interview since the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust. While the special won’t air until Thursday night, it’s already blowing minds.

In a brief preview posted by ABC News, the 30 Rock alum drops a bombshell detail we haven’t heard in ANY of the police investigation leaks or witness testimonials.

Interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked about the claim that it wasn’t in the script for Alec’s character to pull the trigger in the scene which was being rehearsed, something which many have cited to place more blame on the actor’s shoulders. But his answer was truly unexpected. He claimed instead:

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never.”

Whoa, what?? So he’s saying the gun spontaneously went off?? If that’s true, it makes this whole thing even more improbable. No wonder he called it a “one-in-a-trillion” event.

See more from the emotional interview, including multiple times Alec has to pause and hold back tears (below):

The ABC special airs Thursday at 8 P.M. PST and will stream that night on Hulu.

