Ireland Baldwin SLAMS 'Hateful' Candace Owens Over Comments About Accidental Rust Shooting Death

Ireland Baldwin is standing up for her father and defending him from some of the most vile online bull s**t after tragedy struck on the set of Rust.

Of course, Alec Baldwin is beyond devastated after he accidentally misfired a prop gun on the New Mexico-based set of the western last week, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

But sickeningly, conservative personalities and political pundits have exploited this terrible tragedy to unfairly criticize the 30 Rock alum. And now, his 26-year-old daughter isn’t standing for it any more.

Related: Halyna Hutchins’ Dad Says He Doesn’t Blame Alec Baldwin For Tragic ‘Rust’ Accident

Things got heated on Monday when political commentator Candace Owens used her social media platforms to criticize the elder Baldwin in Hutchins’ tragic death. In a Monday tweet, Owens wrote that it was “poetic justice” that Alec had been involved in an accidental shooting, in light of his liberal politics and anti-Donald Trump beliefs.

Thankfully, Owens has since deleted the offending tweet, but as you can see (below) it was a doozy:

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Um… seriously, Candace?? WTF?!

Ireland understandably took issue with that. She slammed Owens publicly with a series of strong messages directed at the political pundit via her Instagram Stories — at one point writing (below):

“You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed… Shame on you.”

Strong words! But also totally deserved. Candace went WAY across the line with her initial, ill-conceived tweet.

Ireland went on from there, too, further attacking Owens in a second series of IG Stories messages.

Related: Warrant Reveals Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Prop Gun Was Loaded Before Fatal Shooting

She also name-dropped another conservative pundit — Jack Posobiec — for his similar inappropriate comments about Alec and the entire Rust situation:

Never one to back away from a fight, Owens responded with her own series of nasty messages, too.

Keeping the focus on Ireland’s “psychopathic father,” as Candace wrote in one message, she clearly wasn’t moved by Ireland’s calls for people to be respectful with this heartbreaking situation. Instead, the political pundit doubled down, alleging Alec has “always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass.”

Owens also leaked a screenshot of a few of the heated messages she and Ireland exchanged about both the Baldwin situation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as you can see (below):

Yikes…

But then, that’s where things got really interesting.

Related: ‘Rust’ Co-Star Describes VERY Casual Gun Safety Training On Set Prior To Accidental Shooting

After evidently fighting in their DMs for a while, Candace and Ireland apparently found some type of peace.

Later on Monday, Ireland posted these two messages to her IG Stories, suggesting she and Owens were able to smooth things over with each other:

Whoa!!!

So instead of talking at (and past) each other, having an actual conversation allowed these two to find common ground and walk away a little better for it? Candace even re-posted one of Ireland’s final conciliatory messages, as well, indicating that the warring duo seemed to be in a better place by the end of the day than they had been at the beginning.

Not gonna lie, we didn’t see that one coming.

And while Candace’s initial tweets about the whole Rust situation are still s**tty and classless as can be, at least it appears this story has a less-controversial ending than we expected. Maybe there was some growth there?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Candace Owens/Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]