Alice Evans Demands Full Custody Of Kids After Estranged Husband Ioan Gruffudd Files For Restraining Order

Alice Evans is seeking full child custody of her and Ioan Gruffudd‘s children!

In court documents obtained by People on Friday, the 53-year-old actress asked for both legal and physical custody of their two daughters – 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie – while requesting that the 48-year-old actor only be given visitation rights. She also demanded that Gruffudd pay her attorney fees and provide spousal support, plus terminate the court’s ability to award support to him. On top of that, the Vampire Diaries alum wants the court to decide the rights to their shared home in El Lay. Evans is citing irreconcilable differences in the dissolution of their marriage.

The pair have been embroiled in a nasty divorce, with Evans consistently putting Gruffudd on blast for everything from allegedly having an affair to abandoning their family. After he unveiled his new relationship with Bianca Wallace, the mom claimed that she had been his “mistress” for months, possibly years. It’s been wild…

And when Evans filed the request on February 15, it came on the same day Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against her to protect himself and Wallace! Earlier this week, the Fantastic Four alum asked that she stay 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend — as well as to not have contact with them. He claimed in the docs that Evans “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.” Gruffudd continued:

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands… she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me.”

Furthermore, the Titanic star said she has targeted Bianca:

“Alice has made harassing, threatening and false social media posts about Bianca, and she has publicized private information about Bianca’s medical condition.”

In her response, the 102 Dalmatians actress denied the accusations and said the petition was “a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.” She added:

“As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.”

Evans has been afraid that Ioan would win full custody of their girls – despite previously claiming he abandoned their family and barely speaks to the kids. Now, it looks like she is doing everything she can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

