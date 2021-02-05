Alice Evans Reveals She's 'Fighting Against' Split From Husband Ioan Gruffudd: 'I Still Love Him'

Prep your tissues cause this is emotional! In a candid Instagram post, Alice Evans has opened up some more about her “excruciating” split from husband Ioan Gruffudd.

In case you missed it, the 49-year-old actress first announced he left her and their children in a since-deleted tweet, writing late last month:

“My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.”

In another now-deleted tweet, she further claimed that the 47-year-old actor had taken down the original post, explaining:

“When I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public.”

In a joint statement released a couple of hours later, the pair said they were experiencing “an incredibly difficult time for our family, and we remain committed to our children.”

You know, the typical celeb BS divorce statement that gets released.

Now, it seems like The Originals guest star is further opening up about how she has yet to fully process everything that has happened since he left. On Thursday, she took to Insta to express how “painful” the breakup from her husband has been, sharing:

“Nothing to say except THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages. I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.”

In the conclusion of the heartfelt post, she also added that:

“The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.! And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody!”

(By the way, Emma is their beloved puppy.) But oh man, that is truly heartbreaking! We can’t help but feel so bad for her. It must be so tough right now.

The Titanic alum, who met his ex on the set of the 2000 film 102 Dalmatians, has yet to release his own feelings about the breakup, but has spoken about their marital issues in the past. In an interview with The Guardian in early 2020, he revealed that they had struggled to spend time with each other over the last couple of years. He also admitted that it was his wife who took on most of the role as the parent to their kids, confessing:

“I think I did it for a week and thought I was really cool. Alice had come back, she had been away for a week. I was showing off — ‘the kids are in bed’ — and she was [like,] ‘Yeah, you’ve done one week Ioan, try six months.’”

Eek!

We cannot even imagine the pain you must be going through, Alice. But it sounds like you need a little breather and time away with the kids to process the devastating news.

