Alice Evans Gut Punches People Who Wished Ioan Gruffudd & His 'Mistress' Well With Throwback Photo

Alice Evans has gone from grieving to airing grievances!

When the Vampire Diaries alum first announced to the public that her husband of 13 years, Titanic alum Ioan Gruffudd, had abandoned her and their two daughters back in January, she painted herself as a woman falling apart, who didn’t know which way to turn.

Well, she knows where to aim now.

After her husband went Instagram official with his new girlfriend late last month, the ground has shifted. Now Alice is on the attack, blasting her estranged hubby and “his mistress,” Bianca Wallace.

On Friday morning she posted a pointed message to all of Ioan’s friends and co-workers who congratulated him on going public with Bianca, whom he met while she was an extra on his TV show Harrow.

Alice blasted the well-wishers with a throwback photo of Ioan with his two daughters from the set, guilting them with:

“Anybody work on HARROW in Australia? Did you wish Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace ‘all the happiness together’ when they ‘came out’ together on Instagram? Aw. Bless. I guess you all forgot that he was married with two little girls then because he certainly did. To refresh your memory, here he is, on your set, playing Harrow, in Australia, with his little girls.”

Ouch!

Hell hath no fury indeed! And this is far from over — for the couple in the midst of a messy divorce OR for the friends who chose a side!

