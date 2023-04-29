Allison Holker Granted Half Of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Estate After His Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widower Allison Holker officially has been granted half of his estate.

As you know, the 40-year-old television personality died by suicide in a hotel room in Los Angeles on the morning of December 13. Shortly afterward, it came out that Allison was heading to court to obtain part of their property and assets, including her late husband’s future earnings through royalties and union payouts, after he died without a will.

Although California law states that a surviving spouse is entitled to half of their late partner’s assets, the widow must file a petition to legally obtain any money and property. And now, the 35-year-old dancer has earned a legal win in court this week.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County officially signed off on Allison’s request after she successfully proved that she was married to Stephen at the time of his death. Therefore, the former Dancing With the Stars pro was granted her “property passing” rights as a result of the ruling. It also noted in the filing that “no administration of [the estate] is necessary.” The judge’s order on the case stated:

“The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

Per People, this means that Allison now owns half of Stephen’s interest earnings from his Goldman Sachs Investment account, royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., GEP Talent Services, And SAG/AFTRA. She also will receive half of the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s interest in 100 percent of the shares of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc.

This update in the case must have been a relief for Allison. We cannot imagine how hard it must have been to go through this legal matter while trying to mourn the loss of her husband and be there for their three kids — 14-year-old daughter Weslie Renae, 7-year-old son Maddox Laurel, and 3-year-old daughter Zaia. Heartbreaking.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

