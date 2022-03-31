John Stamos Reveals Ominous Final Text From Friend Taylor Hawkins

John Stamos is reeling over the loss of yet another close friend.

The Fuller House alum took to Twitter on Saturday to share an ominous final text sent to him by Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly at age 50 while on tour in Colombia over the weekend.

According to Stamos, the Foo Fighters drummer told him:

“‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang – Got a put that s**t together before we die.’”

The actor noted:

“Wise words from my friend- put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

As you likely know, Stamos also recently lost his bestie and Full House co-star Bob Saget, who was found dead on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65. While Stamos’ friendship with Hawkins wasn’t nearly as well known as his friendship with Saget’s, the drummers did share a bond.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a video from Hawkins on Instagram, where the musician joked that he should’ve been hired for the Geico commercial that his “good buddy” Stamos starred in.

The drummer said in the funny clip:

“Stamos is a good buddy of mine — he’s a good guy. I like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. He’s a great dude — all that stuff. But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I’ve got to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial … where he flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine.”

Hawkins explained that the Geico execs went with Stamos because he’s “better looking” before adding:

“But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos. I got this.”

Stamos added in the caption of the video:

“Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal! #gonewaytoof**kingsoon.”

Fans expressed their deepest sympathies to the 58-year-old in the comments section, writing:

“Taking some hard losses lately john… hang in there bro…. sending love.” “God bless. You’ve been through a lot these past few weeks. Cherish the memories of your friends. Both were shocking!” “Take extra care John. You’ve had some deep losses lately” “Oh man Im so sorry you lost another bud. You’re definitely being refined by fire”

Losing a close friend is always tough, but losing two in just three months? Unimaginable.

Our hearts are with John and all of Taylor’s other friends and loved ones.

