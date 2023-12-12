Tom Schwartz & Scheana Shay MADE OUT?! Ariana Threatens Sandoval & More In WILD Vanderpump Rules Trailer!

Gear up, Vanderpump Rules fans… it’s going to be a bumpy 11th season.

Bravo dropped a look at the upcoming season of the hit reality show on Monday, and DAMN! Our jaws are already on the ground just from the sneak peek alone!

During the explosive trailer, we see Ariana Madix taking out a new lease on life post split from Tom Sandoval, who infamously cheated on her with fellow cast mate Rachel Leviss… who is not returning this time around.

Related: Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset!

Awkwardly enough, Ariana and Tom are still living together — but viewers shouldn’t get too comfortable with that idea, because she threatened him with LEGAL action over the house and their dogs, who she refers to as her “children.” She says in the preview:

“My lawyer will be dealing with you, the house, and my f**king children.”

Maybe the fresh anger is over the house… or maybe it’s because Tom Schwartz said Sandoval is “still in love” with Rachel! OOF!

On the subject of the other Tom, Schwartz casually revealed he and Scheana Shay “made out” in Las Vegas, which he said no one knows about… And Lala Kent doesn’t look happy about the news!

Elsewhere in the trailer, Katie Maloney makes out with a girl, and we even see a return from VPR alum Jax Taylor! Witness the wildness (below):

Wow, this is going to be a messy season! Will you be watching when it begins dropping next month?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Bravo/YouTube]