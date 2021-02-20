Amanda Kloots Slams Backlash After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Everyone Should Be Getting This Vaccine'

Amanda Kloots is celebrating the fact that she’s just received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine! And can you blame her?!

Well, actually, a lot of people can blame her — but it turns out they don’t know the whole story!

Related: Amanda Says She’s Finally Ready For Theraphy Months After His Tragic Death

Kloots, 38, went on Instagram on Friday night, February 19, to celebrate the milestone achievement that she was given the first of two COVID-19 vaccination shots. Considering the horrific ordeal she went through last year with her late husband Nick Cordero, who died due to the virus, it’s amazing to think she’s been such a fighter to come this far to see treatment! Better days ahead!

There was just one little hiccup, though: in Los Angeles, where the host of The Talk received the vaccine, it is currently only technically available for essential workers and people who are 65 years old or older. Other people are unable to book appointments to receive the vaccine yet, and must wait their turn for at least another few weeks.

So, when Amanda posted this pic of herself receiving the vaccine in her left arm at a drive-thru clinic on Friday night (below), she started taking some heat from fans and followers in the comments section who accused her of jumping the line and taking a dose away from someone else who needed it:

Whoa! That’s an amazing pic, first off.

And yes, we hear and totally understand the criticisms! But as Kloots herself noted in the IG post’s caption, she took no vaccine dose away from anybody — she merely waited until the very end of the night to see if they had any extra doses they needed to use before expiration. Sure enough, they did!

Kloots wrote (below):

“I just got my COVID 19 vaccine! I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting. I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car. THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms. I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety. Thank you to my friends @laurencpresent and @thompoint0 for driving and being by my side.”

And after reading and watching the criticism of her “jumping the line” unfold, Kloots took to her IG Stories to clear up further misconceptions about how she was able to get the vaccine:

“I just got back from getting the vaccine and I am so emotional right now, but I have to address some things that I’m seeing on my recent post, which starts with this: First of all, vaccine shaming should not happen. Everyone should be getting this vaccine, and anyone that gets it, we should be celebrating that one more person has got the vaccine. I knew that I could possibly be turned away, but I drove [there], and I waited in a line in the hopes that at the end of the day, at the end of appointments, they may have extra vaccines that would otherwise be thrown out. And instead of being thrown out, they were put into an arm…an arm of a surviving single mother that deserves to have an extra vaccine that would have been thrown in the trash. So please, please do not vaccine-shame me on my photo after this day where I am so grateful to have this first step in getting vaccinated against this virus.”

Amen!

Obviously it’d be one thing if she truly cut in line to try to get the vaccine early, like some Florida women apparently tried to do this week. But instead, she waited until the end of the night, when she was able to be given an extra dose of the vaccine; had it not been used, these types of excess doses usually have to go to waste, so it’s far better to give them to somebody than to let them just expire without being used!

Duh, people!! Better to use the vaccine on somebody who is there rather than waste it by throwing it away at the end of the night. Should be a no-brainer!

Especially use it on someone in this particular instance who has been through hell in the past year because of this pandemic!

Right?! Just saying!!

[Image via Amanda Kloots/Instagram]