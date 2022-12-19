Ex-NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested On Battery Charge After Allegedly Assaulting Teen Daughter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has been arrested and charged with battery in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident at his Miami-area condo.

The former pro athlete, who starred for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat during his long pro basketball career, was arrested on Saturday night. According to CBS News, the 40-year-old was detained by police at his condominium in the Brickell neighborhood of the south Florida city.

There, he was accused of punching and slapping one of his teenage daughters and “leaving her bloody,” according to the media outlet. Stoudemire has two daughters who are 17 and 14 years old; it is unclear which girl was allegedly involved in this shocking incident.

Per the news outlet, cops were called to the scene around 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday night. The dispute reportedly began after the girl’s grandmother called for her. Stoudemire allegedly “did not like the way she spoke to the woman,” and some type of altercation ensued. The arresting report states the former basketball star and his daughter had a disagreement over her “attitude,” which then escalated.

At some point, according to the arrest affidavit, Stoudemire said the girl was “talking back again.” So, he allegedly punched her “on the right side of her face” before “repeatedly slapping her, first in the face and then on the left side of her body.”

The girl then called her mother — Stoudemire’s ex-wife — to come pick her up. When the mother got there, the girl reportedly shared pictures of the incident with her, which she later showed to police. In the pictures, the child was shown “crying and bloody.”

When officers went to the girl to investigate, they were allegedly able to confirm what was shown in the images. According to CBS News, the arresting officer wrote this in his report:

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants. The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

When asked about the incident, Stoudemire reportedly said his daughter was “sad” because she “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The hoop star then refused to talk more about the incident and requested a lawyer. By Sunday afternoon, he had taken to Twitter to explain his side. In a message posted for his one million followers, Stoudemire wrote in part (below):

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical conditions is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

