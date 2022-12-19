Diddy Surprised Twin Daughters With A Pair Of Range Rovers During Futuristic Sweet 16 Bash!

Sean “Diddy” Combs just surprised his twins with the ULTIMATE sweet 16 gifts!

If we know anything about the Bad Boy for Life rapper, it’s that he likes to go all out — and that’s exactly what he did for his 16-year-old daughters Jessie and D’Lila!

During their Saturday birthday bash, the two stunted in MULTIPLE looks: first, matching futuristic silver jumpsuits and glasses to match, followed by chic pink and white ensembles. See (below):

But the highlight of the evening came when the Combs twins’ famous poppa, whom he shares with the late Kim Porter, surprised them with matching 2022 RANGE ROVERS! Yep! Their older brother Quincy Combs captured his little sisters gasping and hugging during the reveal, before hopping in the driver’s seats! See (below):

Not too shabby, Diddy! The twins were celebrated by many, including Soundcloud rapper Coi Leray and even Paris Hilton. What do you think of the lavish gesture, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Combs Twins/Instagram & Brian To/WENN]