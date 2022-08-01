Amber Heard's Sister Allegedly Admitted To Actress Cutting Off Johnny Depp's Finger

Amber Heard’s sister allegedly admitted the actress DID cut off Johnny Depp’s fingertip!

As Perezcious readers know, over the weekend some 6,000 pages of court documents surrounding the Amber v. Johnny case were leaked and some wild things have been surfacing! From Marilyn Manson allegedly texting the actor his own wife was “Amber 2.0” to Depp’s rumored ahem eggplant issue — there’s been a lot of new info on this case and it’s only getting more complicated with each new release.

Although a lot of these details were never presented in the courtroom for different reasons — mainly because the procurators didn’t want their clients looking bad — it would seem the drama is far from over, in fact it’s just getting started! So buckle up!

In the most recent breakdown, these court documents have seemed to confirm that one story we heard wouldn’t make it to trial — the story that alleged Amber’s sister Whitney Heard Henriquez told former boss Jennifer Howell that the Aquaman actress was guilty of that chopped finger accusation! Howell allegedly claimed in 2015 while the two women were working together that Henriquez told the ugly story in person! In fact, the art curator said she was THERE when the actress called and admitted what happened!

In a transcript, Jennifer reportedly told Camille Vasquez the sister got off the phone after the actress’ confession and said:

“[Amber] has really done it now.”

Yikes! That doesn’t sound good…

As the former employer continued to speak to Johnny’s attorney, she claimed of the panic Whitney was allegedly feeling in the moment:

“And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody.'”

When Vasquez asked who “she” was, Howell admitted it was Heard:

“It was Amber and Johnny, and she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what [Henriquez] reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.”

Now, part of Jennifer’s deposition was played at the trial — but it certainly wasn’t the bomb she dropped here! And yes, this is the same sister who posted to Instagram in early June the hashtag #istandwithamberheard:

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you … I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

Most of the evidence presented was understandably focused on Johnny and Amber’s individual claims, but if we really started getting into everything that went down, this case would’ve gone on for way longer than it did! And there’s still a few THOUSAND pages to go through!

