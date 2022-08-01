Megan Fox Hints She's Thinking About Starting An OnlyFans -- With Kourtney Kardashian??

We know Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are close, but are they this close?!

The Transformers actress and the Poosh founder seem to take a lot of photos together. It makes sense, as their respective partners — Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker — collaborate on music quite a bit. So it’s only natural for Megan and Kourtney to hang out and bond, too!

But on Monday, the 36-year-old actress took things a step further with a new behind-the-scenes look at some of the fast friends’ latest work together!

Related: Aww! Megan Fox Sent A Baby Gift To Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green!

Sharing a carousel of three different never-before-seen BTS snaps to her Instagram account, MGK’s better half was coy and playful with her caption. And sexy and suggestive, too!! The shoot took place on a (hopefully clean?!) bathroom floor, with one particular hawt shot showing Megan seated on the edge of a toilet with Kourt in her lap! Whew!!!

Along with the snaps, Megan wrote:

“BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney … Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Oh REALLY?! So that’s what they’re trying to decide now???

As you can see (below), the duo does photograph really, really well together:

Damn!!

In the comments, Kourtney didn’t acknowledge the OnlyFans option, but she did co-sign on the perfect pics by sharing a black heart emoji and writing:

“We’re so cute”

Truly, it is Kourt’s season of black heart emojis! Ha!

Also, maybe they should start an OnlyFans! It worked for Bella Thorne… until she kind of ruined the site for a while. Bhad Bhabie has had a ton of success with it, too. Even Teen Mom Jenelle Evans has done her thing on the site! (LOLz…)

Granted, Megan and Kourtney are on a slightly different level than those stars. And we don’t honestly expect Kris Jenner‘s oldest daughter to start asking for subs like that. But still, you know they’d be a hit!!

Related: Kourtney Weighs In On Instagram Account Claiming To Be Mason Disick!

Down in the comments, fans went crazy over what they saw!

Here are just a few of the many reactions to Megan and Kourt’s sexy shoot (below):

“These photos just added 10 years to my life.” “Dont threaten us with a good time” “Would be the hottest OF” “The top photo tho giving me butterflies” “Make a million in 2 seconds” “yall should just date each other” “only fans? im telling kris”

Yeah, see, that last comment — that’s what we’re saying! LOLz!

What do y’all think about that OnlyFans possibility, Perezcious readers?? We’re not taking it seriously until we see a real, live, verified account!

Still, we are certain it would be a hit! Just saying!!

[Image via Megan Fox/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]