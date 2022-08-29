Amber Heard's Sister Blasts Johnny Depp's VMAs Cameo -- Calls MTV 'Disgusting' & 'Desperate'!

Amber Heard‘s sister is speaking her mind following Johnny Depp‘s cameo at the 2022 MTV VMAs last night!

ICYMI, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made a surprise appearance at the award show on Sunday. His hologram appearance as the iconic MTV Moonman was filled with lots of jokes about his damaged image. Yeah, he seems very aware of his public standing — and confident enough with it to make light of the situation. After all, he was there! It’s a lot more than we would have expected them to offer him this time last year!

Part of his cameo was posted to Instagram on Sunday night following the ceremony in collaboration with the official MTV account. In the clip, captioned “guess who?” the Fantastic Beasts star can be heard saying he’s “available” for a variety of events, poking fun at his waning career:

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes. Any old thing you need.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Johnny’s appearance was met with a lot of mixed reviews — but one person who isn’t mixed on her opinion is his ex-wife’s sister Whitney Heard Henriquez.

In a blistering Instagram story posted after the VMAs on Sunday, the actress popped off by showcasing a photo of Amber and renamed the award show the “DVMAs” — referencing her accusations of domestic violence. She blasted the network:

“@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate!”

Damn!

She went on to say she hopes none of the executives who made the decision to let Depp on the show don’t “have daughters” of their own and added a hashtag she’s been known to use frequently:

“I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD”

Talk about undying loyalty to her sister!

This isn’t the first time Henriquez has gone to bat for Amber. She was a witness for her elder sibling during both trials, giving powerful testimony back in May. After the big loss Heard faced in court, Whitney made a post to the ‘gram in early June once again showing her support for the Aquaman actress and using #istandwithamberheard once again. She wrote in the caption:

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

A source told People later the same month the sisters were closer than ever:

“[Amber’s] sister [Whitney] is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot [of] time together.”

Do U agree with Whitney, Perezcious readers? Do you stand with Amber? Or was Johnny’s return right on time for you? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

