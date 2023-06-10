Johnny Depp Is ‘Happy’ & Has ‘Moved On From’ Amber Heard Trial!

Johnny Depp is not worrying about the Amber Heard drama as he celebrates a huge milestone in his life.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor turned 60 years old on Friday, and a source has come forward to share how he is feeling one year after his controversial defamation trial against his ex-wife. And? According to People on Friday, the insider revealed that he has “moved on from last year and is happy.”

In addition to marking a milestone birthday, Johnny has been busy when it comes to his career. Nearly a month ago, he made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for his French movie Jeanne Du Barry. He is currently working on the Al Pacino-produced film Modi – which he’ll direct once his tour with The Hollywood Vampires is over. The People source noted that he’s been enjoying being “an artist” again:

“In the last year, he’s been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn’t been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial. It’s nice for him to be an artist first and foremost.”

Basically, it sounds like Johnny is back in the swing of things with his career. Another insider previously commented to the outlet has he’s been “doing fantastic” right now, saying:

“He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around. He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around.”

It seems like Johnny is completely over the Amber situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]