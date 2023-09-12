Yes, Nicole Kidman Saw That Amy Schumer Post...

Tough audience?

Nicole Kidman apparently wants it known that Amy Schumer was still very much punching up when mocking her earlier on Monday.

In case you missed it — seeing as how the comedian did delete the post rather quickly — Amy grabbed a photo of the Destroyer star intently watching the women’s finals at the US Open. She apparently thought Nicole looked silly sitting cross-legged with one hand under her chin and the other on her elbow, all folded up as she took in the match. Because she captioned the pic:

“This how human sit”

Yeah, no one in the comments thought it was funny either, with some going so far as to call it out as “cyberbullying”. Let the woman enjoy the tennis! She came here for magic! No wonder people are so self-conscious with people like this around just ready to attack…

But Nicole wasn’t bothered. Sources close to the star told DailyMail.com on Monday afternoon:

“It’s kind of silly and she’s not fazed.”

But that implies she did see it. You can’t be unfazed by something you didn’t see. Right?

But good to know she’s ignoring it. Nicole is a queen, and we’re sure she’s faced worse criticism over the years. It’s all part of going out on a limb. She’s also gotten a lot of statues. That’s the other part.

