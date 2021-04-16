Amelia Hamlin Is Rockin' A New 'Scott' Bracelet On Her Wrist! LOOK!

Looks like Amelia Hamlin is head over heels at this point!

The 19-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night to show off a set of new bracelets she was proudly wearing on her wrist — including one that has the first name of her 37-year-old boyfriend, Scott Disick. You know, just so she doesn’t forget his name in passing, right?? Ha! Kidding!

Seriously, though, Amelia showed off a video highlighting the monogrammed “Scott” trinket, writing alongside how they were the “cutest little bracelets.” Interestingly, she tagged Bachelor Nation star and Bachelor In Paradise icon Corinne Olympios, whose business Aura Sugar Co. is the one that makes the jewelry!

Ch-ch-check out a screenshot of the Scott bracelet (below):

Wow! That’s certainly one way to make a statement about the health of your relationship, that’s for sure!

The Flip It Like Disick star himself has yet to weigh in on the bracelet tribute from his teenage girlfriend, but this is just one more sign that solidifies the appearance of the couple as being rock solid and then some. Of course, it’s now been about six months since they first sparked romance rumors, and the duo has only spent more and more time together in the interim.

Now, the whole relationship started out low-key, and sources late last year were quick to call things “very casual.” Of course, Scott had just gotten out of a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, and didn’t appear to be looking for anything too serious at the time. But Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter has persisted, nevertheless, and now things are clearly taking a turn for the serious between her and the longtime reality TV mainstay.

The bracelets here are just one more sign that, regardless of what outsiders may think or what critics may say, Scott and Amelia continue to be a solid couple with a relationship built on surprisingly solid footing.

But as we’ve been reporting, Scott has the full faith and confidence of Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner family behind him. That open support and acceptance sure helps, no doubt. Especially considering he’s twice Amelia’s age, and at least from the outside that can look a little sketchy. Ya know?? Sorry, just being honest about appearances!!!

Anyways, what do U make of the new bracelet, Perezcious readers?? Pretty cute, right?! Also kinda cheesy and overly romantic… but that’s fine! We’re not hating, just observing! Heck, she’s 19, ya know?!

